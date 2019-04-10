Bucks: Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez sat out the season finale for load management, and point guard Eric Bledsoe did not play. It was the first game Lopez missed after starting all 81 games and it was the 10th game Antetokounmpo missed. ... F Nikola Mirotic could be ready for the start of the playoffs this weekend. Mirotic suffered a fractured left thumb against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 19 and did not play in the final 11 regular-season games. ... G Tony Snell (left ankle sprain) is unlikely to return at the start of the playoffs. Sterling Brown will keep his spot in the starting lineup.