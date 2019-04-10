Man Injures Elderly Woman During Carjacking At OKC Convenience Store
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who carjacked an 86-year-old woman in a busy convenience store parking lot.
According to police, the crime happened at the 7-Eleven at Northwest 23rd Street and Portland on Saturday, March 6. Police say the victim was pumping gas into her 1998 Ford Explorer, when a man approached her and asked for a ride. Police say the man then jumped into the SUV and sped away.
“He puts it in gear, drives away,” said Police Spokesman Gary Knight. “Which knocks her not only to the ground underneath the car, she hit her head on the ground. And her hands end up being in the path of the tires. The tires rolled over her hands, obviously injuring her hands.”
Police posted surveillance photos of the suspect on their Facebook Page early Wednesday afternoon.
The woman’s stolen black 1998 Ford Explorer’s tag number is EER-689. Police say there is also a 12 X 14 American flag on the rear passenger side of the SUV.