Pottwatomie County Investigation Leads To Child Porn Bust In New Jersey
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A suspect is in custody after a Pottawatomie County investigation leads to a child porn bust in New Jersey.
Detectives said on March 8th, parents of a young female victim walked into the sheriff’s office. They reported that their daughter was targeted on an app called "Live Me" by a child predator.
Within moments, deputies went to work. After combing through data, they said they traced the digital information back to 34-year-old Samuel Schwinger's home in New Jersey.
Investigators said that Schwinger had pretended to be an 11-year-old girl to bait his alleged victims. In reality, he is a sex offender currently serving 10 years of probation involving a sexual assault in New York.
When law enforcement checked Schwinger’s phone, they said they found a horrific number of victims.
“We discover a suspect here that has victimized hundreds of kids,” said Detective Steven Sample. “Asking for lewd and disturbing images supposedly from another child on the other end of this app.”
Officials said Schwinger produced and distributed child pornography with those alleged victims.
Deputies hope this serves as a reminder to check your child’s devices, and always report it to law enforcement.
“Just be aware of what they are doing, don't rely on them to tell you what they are doing,” said Detective Sample.
Charges are still in the works. Deputies said the case could turn federal, which is left to the prosecutors in New Jersey to decide.