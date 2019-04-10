OSBI Release Sketch Of Suspect In Comanche Sexual Assault
A police sketch of a sexual assault suspect was released Wednesday by the OSBI.
The assault happened Saturday evening in a wooded area on the northwest side of Comanche Lake.
The victim was severely beaten and sexually assaulted, agents said.
The suspect was identified as a white male with pale skin and covered in freckles. He has rotting and missing teeth and a deep voice. He was described as having red hair with a receding hairline and of thin build. He was also described as having a vertical scare on his left cheek just under his eye and having a strong odor of oil field mud about his person.
The victim reportedly bit him on the chest during the attack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Comanche Police Department at 580-439-2211 or the Stephens County Sheriff's Office at 580-255-3131 or Crime Stoppers at 580-252-4636.