OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police have some alarming statistics when it comes to false alarms. 

The department says 98% of the 57,000 home security alarms they respond to each year, are false alarms.

Chief Bill Citty says another major problem is that people with alarms don't get a permit for them. He's proposing an overhaul to the system.

Chief Citty says a third party will be hired to gather information for an alarm permit.

“If you don't have a permit and you are not in our system and you get a call, we aren't going to respond to that,” said Chief Citty.

After three false alarms, a person will be fined. If you have six false calls in a year, you'll lose your permit.

OKC City Council will have the final say on the proposal.