News
Proposed Ordinance Cracks Down On False Home Security Alarms In OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police have some alarming statistics when it comes to false alarms.
The department says 98% of the 57,000 home security alarms they respond to each year, are false alarms.
Chief Bill Citty says another major problem is that people with alarms don't get a permit for them. He's proposing an overhaul to the system.
Chief Citty says a third party will be hired to gather information for an alarm permit.
“If you don't have a permit and you are not in our system and you get a call, we aren't going to respond to that,” said Chief Citty.
After three false alarms, a person will be fined. If you have six false calls in a year, you'll lose your permit.
OKC City Council will have the final say on the proposal.