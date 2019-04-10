News
Bill To Increase Correction Officers Pay Passes In State House Committee
A bill that would increase pay for state prison corrections officers, sails through a House committee.
Right now, the starting pay for corrections officers is $13.74 per hour, making it difficult for the Department of Corrections to recruit and retain officers.
House Bill 2622 would add two dollars to their hourly pay as “hazardous pay.”
“It’s similar to like if you’re in the military on the front line you get more money. If you’re a paratrooper you get more money. These guys are on the front line,” said former Representative Bobby Cleveland, who now works for Oklahoma Corrections Professionals.
The bill passed in committee 19-to-0, and now heads for the full House floor.