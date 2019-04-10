News
Lawmakers Meet With Autism Advocates At State Capitol
Wednesday was Autism Awareness Day at the state Capitol.
It’s an opportunity for those with autism and their advocates to meet with each other and with lawmakers.
They’re asking the legislature for money to improve services.
“(We're asking for) more comprehensive services for kids when they’re struggling in school, respite for parents, additional resources that they could call on that aren’t already there,” said Dr. Peter Stanbro with the Oklahoma Autism Center Foundation.
Attendees also heard from speakers before talking with lawmakers.