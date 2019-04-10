New Bill Would Limit Out-Of-State Work Contracts
Every year, the state sends millions of dollars to private companies out of state for contracted work that could be done here.
Now, a bill aimed at ending that practice is put on hold.
Over the years, outside contractors have done a good job of schmoozing state agencies to land non-competing contracts. That could end with the so-called Oklahoma First Act. Lawmakers say they were surprised to see more than 80% of non-competitive government contracts went out of state in 2017.
We are talking about services like consulting, marketing and engineering, services that can be done right here in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma First Act would require agencies to first check with a list of local contractors before looking out-of-state.
Another key piece of the legislation, agency heads would have to sign off personally on contract work. Now, the bill was supposed to be heard in committee Wednesday, but was kicked over to another committee at the last minute.