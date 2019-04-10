2 Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Horse Trainer At Remington Park In OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are investigating a violent assault and burglary at Remington Park. Two former horse trainer employees are accused of attacking a man in his room near the stables.
The 34-year-old victim told police he was asleep Tuesday night in his living quarters near the Remington Park stables, when he heard pounding on the door and window.
On the other side was the man's former boss Miguel Pena, 38, and former co-worker Jesus Gonzalez, 46.
“The door was kicked in and again a window was broken,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Two men came in and assaulted him.”
The two suspects allegedly punched and kicked the victim several times in his face and body. The victim reportedly escaped into a hallway, but the men followed him and continued to beat him.
He was eventually able to break free and run to a guard shack to alert security.
“He had information on both of them,” said MSgt. Knight. “Ultimately, both of them ended up being arrested.”
Remington Park security found Gonzalez and took him into custody. Oklahoma City police caught up with Pena by his truck in the property's main parking lot.
The victim identified both men and told police at one point, all three of them worked for horse trainers but had a falling out.
Pena and Gonzalez were booked into the Oklahoma County jail on burglary and assault charges.
“It appears what motivated this attack was the two people who broke in,” said Knight. “Felt that the victim was speaking bad about them or speaking about them behind their backs.”
Police also found about nine grams of marijuana in Gonzalez's pants pocket.
Remington Park officials said they are cooperating with police during this investigation.