OKCFD: 4 Cats Rescued In NW Oklahoma City House Fire
Wednesday, April 10th 2019, 4:22 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Fire Department says four cats were rescued after firefighters knocked down a house fire in Northwest Oklahoma City Wednesday afternoon.
According to the OKCFD, firefighters reported seeing heavy flames coming from the roof of a single-story home in the 1400 block of Northwest 39th Street, around 4:15 p.m.
The 911 caller reported everyone made it out of the home, but there were still pets inside.
The OKCFD says at this time, there are no injuries to report concerning the residents.
After a search, four cats were rescued and one was reported still missing.
