Firefighters are at the scene of an apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City. 

The fire was reported about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 6400 block of Northwest Expressway. 

When firefighters arrived, they said the fire was on a balcony of one of the apartments.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it spread to interior of the structure.

No one was injured. 

