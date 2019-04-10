News
NW OKC Apartment Fire Reported On Balcony
Wednesday, April 10th 2019, 3:50 PM CDT
Updated:
Firefighters are at the scene of an apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City.
The fire was reported about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 6400 block of Northwest Expressway.
When firefighters arrived, they said the fire was on a balcony of one of the apartments.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it spread to interior of the structure.
No one was injured.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.