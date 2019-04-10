“Under these extreme conditions we are strongly discouraging any outdoor burning north and west of the I-44 corridor today and tomorrow,” said State Forester Mark Goeller. “Oklahoma Forestry Services has pre-positioned wildland firefighting resources in Guymon, Woodward and Weatherford. Additionally, an incident management team is pre-positioned in Woodward, ready for deployment anywhere in the state. Oklahoma Army National Guard and Oklahoma Highway Patrol air support has also been ordered to provide aerial suppression assistance if needed.”