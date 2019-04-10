Western Oklahoma Under High Fire Danger, Red Flag Warning Issued
Several Oklahoma counties have been placed under a red flag warning, Oklahoma Forestry Services announced Wednesday.
The red flag warning has been issued for western Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma panhandle, according to the report.
Beaver, Beckham, Cimarron, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson, Kiowa, Roger Mills, Texas, Tillman, Washita, Woodward and Woods counties, due to conditions that could result in dangerous fire weather.
Citizens are urged to be cautious with outdoor activities that could result in sparking a fire.
Homeowners can also make their home more defensible by moving trash, debris and other flammable items like firewood piles or portable propane tanks a safe distance away from their home.
“Under these extreme conditions we are strongly discouraging any outdoor burning north and west of the I-44 corridor today and tomorrow,” said State Forester Mark Goeller. “Oklahoma Forestry Services has pre-positioned wildland firefighting resources in Guymon, Woodward and Weatherford. Additionally, an incident management team is pre-positioned in Woodward, ready for deployment anywhere in the state. Oklahoma Army National Guard and Oklahoma Highway Patrol air support has also been ordered to provide aerial suppression assistance if needed.”
Call your local fire department or 911 if you see any suspicious smoke or fire.