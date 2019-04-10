News
Korn To Headline Rocklahoma 2019
Wednesday, April 10th 2019, 8:26 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Korn will replace Ozzy Osbourne at Rocklahoma, the festival announced Wednesday morning. Osbourne canceled on the outdoor Oklahoma rock festival due to health problems.
Korn followed up the announcement with a Tweet that they will headline the concert on Saturday, May 25. The group is described as an alternative metal band.
The outdoor concert is set for May 24 through the 26th near Pryor. Performers include Disturbed, Shinedown, Bush and Seether.
Fans can camp out for the Memorial Day event at 1421 West 450 Road. It's the 13th annual event that includes three stages and the motto "Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Rock."