1 Hospitalized, Suspect On The Run After SW Oklahoma City Apartment Shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY - One person is in the hospital and a suspect is on the run Wednesday morning after a southwest Oklahoma City apartment shooting, police said.
According to officials, around 1 a.m. police responded to the Almonte Apartments. The shooting happened inside the apartment complex, but officers found the victim near Southwest 59th Street and Drexel Avenue.
Police said the witnesses told them there was one shooter and another person with them. Both suspects are on the run, officials said.
According to police, one suspect is described as a curly haired man wearing a black hoodie and shorts.
The victim was awake and talking to officers on scene before he was transported to a local hospital, and taken into surgery, according to police.
Anyone with information the can lead to an arrested is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.