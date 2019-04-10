CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma -

OHP confirms they have found the body of the missing construction worker. 

OHP identified the victim as 36-year-old Edwardo Garcia. 

It happened at an ODOT construction site along the Highway 48 bridge over Cimarron River in Creek County. 

According to troopers, an excavator was laying a bed of rock in the river when the gravel bed collapsed and the excavator sunk with the worker inside.

This is an ODOT site; however, ODOT confirms the worker is not one of their employees and is contracted through another company. 