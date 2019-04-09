My 2 Cents: Schools Should Work With CLEET To Train Teachers
It was a pretty bold step, but one I agreed with under the circumstances, when the state legislature gave local school districts the right to decide if some school teachers should be armed.
I felt rural school districts would most likely take advantage of this, and a few have.
I supported that, because those teachers or staff members would be required to complete armed security guard training, aka CLEET training of 72 hours. And if you were going to entrust them with that sort of responsibility, you should increase their pay considerably.
Well, now a House bill is just one step away from the governor's desk, and I'm a little unnerved by it.
It says school districts can allow designated faculty or staff members to carry a firearm in school with only a Self-Defense Act permit, the carry permit thousands of Oklahomans have.
It takes just eight hours of training to get one.
I've been through it, it’s helpful, but not enough, I don't believe, to equip a teacher to handle a violent intruder at a school, and isn't that the point?
I don't think they necessarily need the full CLEET training, but hopefully the school districts can work with CLEET to customize a training course for teachers.
We'll see where it goes.
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.