News
13-Year-Old Critically Injured After Bike Crash In Moore
MOORE, Oklahoma - A 13-year-old girl from Moore remains in critical but stable condition at OU Children’s Hospital, according to her father.
After a tragic bike accident in front of her parents’ house Monday evening, Graysen Waddle’s father Dylan says his daughter suffered multiple skull fractures.
However, he says doctors tell him her condition has stabilized in the past 12 hours.
Tragically on January 18th, 2015, one of Waddle’s other daughters, 5-year-old Emersyn Waddle passed away, just one day after being diagnosed with the flu.
“The lord has been immensely faithful to us, and we will continue to stand in his grace,” said Dylan Waddle. “The fact that she [Graysen] is still here is a miracle.”