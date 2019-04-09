OKC Ballet And Oklahoma Humane Society Create Partnership
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Ballet and the Oklahoma Humane Society have announced a partnership with one another. They are now working together to bring awareness to their causes, and it just might be the cutest way to do so.
“We have the beauty of rescue and the beauty of the ballet. And the beauty of a collaborative partnership within our community,” President and CEO of the Oklahoma Humane Society, Dana McCrory, said.
These two Oklahoma City organizations have teamed up, and they're calling it “Paws on Pointe.” What better way to kick off the collaboration than with adorable animals and beautiful dancers, in what was said to be “a bit of controlled chaos.”
“If you've ever tried to get a cat to do what you want a cat to do… it was just fun,” McCrory said.
“Great photos! What's not to like about doggies and dancers?” OKC Ballet Executive Director Jo Lynne Jones added.
The two nonprofits are using the photo shoot to put a spotlight on their organizations, as well as promote the upcoming performance by the Oklahoma City Ballet, “A Triple Bill”, which will take place Easter weekend.
“Folks may not know that the Oklahoma City ballet is a nonprofit as well… It’s very important that we get donations and support from the community. And we know that the Humane Society is the same,” Jones said.
Both alumni dogs, rescued in previous years, as well as adoptable puppies and kittens, were featured in the photoshoot.
The organizations seem to be pairing well. So well, that News 9 was told some of the ballet dancers reached out to the Humane Society about possible adoptions.
Right now, the partnership is in its early stages, and they are currently working out possible events for the future.