Recovery Effort Underway After Cimarron River Construction Accident
Tuesday, April 9th 2019, 6:47 PM CDT
OHP’s Dive team along with Mannford Fire and several other agencies are working to recover a construction worker’s body.
It happened at an ODOT construction site along the Highway 48 bridge over Cimarron River.
According to troopers, an excavator was laying a bed of rock in the river when the gravel bed collapsed and the excavator sunk with the work inside. This is an ODOT site however ODOT confirms the worker is not one of their employees and is contracted through another company.
