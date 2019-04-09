Puppy Mill Bill Passes Senate Committee
A bill that could allow pet stores to sell dogs from puppy mills passed in a legislative committee. But it probably won’t go much farther than that.
Senate Bill 950 would have the State veterinarian oversee pet stores and the pet industry, removing local control and giving it to the state.
“So, would you agree that one of the net effects of this is to remove the local control that exists today in terms of city ordinances?” Representative Andy Fugate (D) Del City asked.
“Well it would remove their ability,” Representative John Pfeiffer (R) Guthrie replied. “When left up to local cities and things we tend to be more emotional than factual when regulating the animal industries.”
The bill was requested by the group Citizens for Responsible Pet Ownership, which is really a front group sponsored by Petland pet stores.
“Why would Oklahoma legislators take policy instruction from an Ohio based pet store? And particularly a pet store chain with such an abominable record of consumer complaints and animal welfare infractions?” Cynthia Armstrong with the Humane Society of the United States asked.
The bill passed out of the committee, but likely will be held until next year so changes can be made.