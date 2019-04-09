OKC's Belle Isle Enterprise School Will Be Accepting More Students Next Year
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City parents may have more options when it comes to where to send their kids to school next year. The district's application schools, including the coveted Belle Isle Enterprise Middle School will be accepting more students.
As part of school district's Pathway to Greatness plan, Belle Isle Enterprise Middle School will expand to two campuses – its current location and West Nichols Hills Elementary. That will eventually allow them to double the number of students they accept.
A seat at Belle Isle has been one of the hottest tickets in town for years. Principal Lynn Kellert has been there since the very beginning.
“It was just sixth grade, about 140 students,” she recalls.
Twenty years later, the school now has 450 students, three grades and a waiting list to attend.
“I feel like Belle Isle is really a jewel of OKC Public Schools,” said parent Christy Watson. “It’s nice, it’s small, there’s a real community feel. The academics are outstanding. We have phenomenal, phenomenal teachers.”
Now with the expansion, the district says more students will get to experience that. The school will add fifth grade, which will be at the new site at West Nichols Hills along with sixth grade. Seventh and eighth graders will be at the current site.
“This year, we’re hoping we can service as many kids that want to come and are qualified,” said Kellert.
Students have to qualify with test scores. Oklahoma City district students are accepted first, then any other out of district kids can fill the open spots.
The district’s other application schools will be expanding as well.
At Belle Isle, having two locations will present some new challenges. But Principal Kellert believes it’s worth it to be able to send more children off to high school on a high note.
“It’s a good place to be, I wouldn’t be here for twenty years if it wasn’t,” said Kellert.
That application deadline is April 15, 2019.