FBI Searching For Suspect After Bank Robbery In N. Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY - The FBI is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in North Oklahoma City.
According to the report, around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, a suspect walked into the IBC Bank at 4902 N. Western Avenue and demanded money.
Authorities say the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of case and fled on foot.
The suspect is described as a white female, standing at 5'3" and medium build. She was last seen wearing blue pants, a black jacket, dark sunglasses, flip-flops and a dust mask facial covering.
If you have any information concerning this crime, the FBI asks that you call 405-290-7770.
The Oklahoma Bankers Association is also offering a $2,000 reward information leading to the arrest of the suspect.