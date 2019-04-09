The department made this announcement the week of International Transgender Day of Visibility, which is observed on March 31.

"With continued attacks coming from Washington, this administration will always stand with our transgender community and their right to lead safe and healthy lives," Governor Pritzker said. The program will likely become available this summer.

Last month, The Iowa Supreme Court ruled that the state could not deny Medicaid coverage for the sex reassignment surgeries of two transgender women, The Associated Press reports.