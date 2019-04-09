Suspect At Large After Pregnant Woman Shot, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are looking for a shooter after officers say someone randomly shot a pregnant woman in the head.
Related Story: Police: Pregnant Woman Shot When Car Fired Upon In SE Tulsa
One neighbor recalls when a car, riddled with bullet holes, rolled onto their lawn. Police say a pregnant woman behind the wheel was shot in the head.
"I heard a car pop like a tire,” said neighbor Sara Hampton.
A rolling gun battle ended as the small four-door car rolled onto a curb and eventually came to a stop. Police say 11 shell casings lay scattered for blocks.
"The back window was shot out and the front passenger side tire was flat," said Hampton.
In one video, you can see several people start gathering around the car.
"A lot of chaos. I really thought it was going to be like fighting like they were all going to be upset with each other ... but mostly at that time one of the guys was concerned about the driver," said Hampton.
Police said that driver was a young woman almost 40 weeks pregnant, shot in the head but alive and recovering in the hospital. The whole scene played out in Hampton's front yard and she said she couldn't help but notice one of the people in the car was inconsolable.
“He was just screaming, ‘Where is the police? Where is the ambulance? That is my baby momma, she is hurt, she is hurt, she is hurt',” said Hampton.
While detectives look for who fired the shots people in the neighborhood are left picking up the pieces.
"The incident shouldn't have happened but carrying an unborn child and did the person know her?" said neighbor Jerry Hale.
Trying to explain the unexplainable and holding on tight to compassion in the midst of chaos.
"We prayed for her ... that she would be okay, that she would survive the wounds … we prayed for the neighborhood, prayed for the youth, prayed for all of this gun violence," said Hale.