OU Announces Home-And-Home Football Series With Alabama
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The University of Oklahoma announced Tuesday that it has scheduled a home-and-home football series with Alabama for the 2032 and 2033 seasons. The Sooners will host the Crimson Tide on Sept. 11, 2032, in Norman before traveling for a Sept. 10, 2033, game in Tuscaloosa.
The announcement came two weeks after OU and Clemson revealed a home-and-home series for the 2035 (Clemson) and 2036 (Norman) seasons.
"The dates of these two games are down the road, but working ahead to schedule marquee opponents has become a necessity in today's college football world," said OU Athletics Director and Vice President Joe Castiglione. "My thanks to (Alabama Athletics Director) Greg Byrne in working to renew this home-and-home series between two of the most storied programs in the sport's history. Our last on-campus series with Alabama in 2002 and 2003 reflected the great mutual respect befitting of two iconic programs and fan bases, and we're happy that a new generation of supporters will also get to experience the best that college football has to offer in Norman and Tuscaloosa."
OU and Alabama have met six times with the Sooners holding a 3-2-1 advantage. The last matchup came in OU's most recent game, a 45-34 Alabama win in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl. Before that, the Sooners posted a 45-31 Sugar Bowl victory over the third-ranked Crimson Tide to cap the 2013 season, and also won 20-13 in 2003 in Tuscaloosa and 37-27 in 2002 in Norman. The teams played to a 24-24 tie in 1970 in the Bluebonnet Bowl in Houston, while Alabama notched a 17-0 Orange Bowl victory in the 1962 season in the first meeting between the schools.
Oklahoma and Alabama have combined for 18 AP national championships (seven by OU, 11 by UA), 75 conference titles (48 by OU, 27 by UA), 67 bowl victories (29 by OU, 38 by UA), 155 consensus All-Americans (81 by OU, 74 by UA) and nine Heisman Trophy winners (seven by OU, two by UA). Oklahoma owns a .724 all-time winning percentage to Alabama's .726, and has been ranked in the AP's top five in 410 polls to the Crimson Tide's 396 polls.
The Sooners open the 2019 season Aug. 31 at home against Houston. For OU football ticket information, fans should visit SoonerSports.com/tickets.