An Exciting 9 Day Includes Warm Temps, Fire Danger, And Snow?
OKLAHOMA CITY - Highs may be in the 80's Tuesday, but you can never get too comfortable in Oklahoma as fire danger and a cold front are expected this week.
A big storm system is coming in, bringing very warm temperatures and a lot of wind, Tuesday.The Oklahoma Forestry Services warns of escalating fire danger through Thursday. The fire threat is highest Wednesday, and will be extreme in western Oklahoma, where the humidity is lowest and wind will be the strongest. Gusts of up to 60 mph are possible across western Oklahoma.
A cold front will come through overnight Wednesday with strong northwest winds.
Even though temperatures are expected to cool, OFS said conditions support the possibility of wildfires.
Another storm system arrives on Saturday with widespread rain. Highs will be in the the 30's and low 40's with gusty north wind.
Chief meteorologist David Payne said data suggests it could be cold enough for snow across western and northwest Oklahoma.