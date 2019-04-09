Wild Police Chase Ends In SW Oklahoma City, 2 Suspects In Custody
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two suspects are now in custody after a wild police chase Tuesday morning that started in southeast Oklahoma City.
The chase was initiated by the Oklahoma City Police Gang Unit, officials said.
Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Oklahoma City, but the suspect failed to pull over.
According to officials, the suspects reportedly threw a bag of marijuana out of the car during the chase.
The suspect was headed northbound on South Sunnylane Road approaching Southeast 59th Street.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol also joined in on the pursuit.
The suspect appeared to be following traffic laws, but refused to pull over.
The pursuit came to a peaceful end in the 4900 block of S. Drexel Street in southwest Oklahoma City.