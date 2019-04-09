News
Firefighters Extinguish NW Oklahoma City Apartment Fire
Tuesday, April 9th 2019, 7:09 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters battled an apartment fire Tuesday morning in Northwest Oklahoma City, fire officials said.
According to officials, the fire took place at the Meridian Mansion Apartments near Meridian Avenue and Northwest 13th Street.
The fire took place on the second story of the complex, firefighters said.
No one was home when the fire started and occupants of the surround apartment units were able to evacuate, according to a fire official.
Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.