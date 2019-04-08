Training Center For Disaster Dogs Recovering After Damaging Winds
TUTTLE, Oklahoma - University of Oklahoma football legend Barry Switzer and his wife Becky started “Ground Zero Emergency Training Center” in Tuttle six years ago.
Ground Zero offers world class training to search and rescue dogs. Dog trainers from as far away as Arizona are wrapping up a two-week training session with Ground Zero dogs.
“Our dogs are the Heisman of dogs. One in a thousand can do what our dogs can do. What we do out here on these rubble piles, so smart, so agile, [they] can do the things necessary to look for humans buried out here when disasters do happen,” Switzer said.
On December 27, 2018 strong straight-line winds heavily damaged a building at Ground Zero.
The following day, a dog that was staying in that building gave birth to 12 puppies.