Family Mourning After Father Is Brutally Murdered In Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A family is searching for answers after their father was brutally killed in Seminole County.
His alleged killers are in custody after trying to cross the US-Mexico border.
Little is known about Michael Kelough’s death. The court documents have been sealed to protect the integrity of the case.
It's a reality Sierra Jarrett says she and her four siblings are having to come to grips with; their beloved father is gone.
“There’s going to be a big void without him there,” said Kelough’s daughter Sierra Jarrett.
Jarrett says her father Michael Kelough loved his children more than life itself, though he battled his own demons.
“He was an addict he struggled with addiction for most of his life,” said Jarrett.
While he sobered up years ago, he recently relapsed.
“That night he talked to me he said he was ashamed that’s why he hadn’t been talking to me much,” said Jarrett.
“Selling drugs is going to take you around different people and different people are going to want your money,” said Kelough’s son Nicholas Barnett.
The night their father was killed Jarrett and Barnett said they spoke with Kelough.
“When he hung up, he said he loved me and that was the last time I heard from him,” said Jarrett.
After multiple phone calls to their dad went unanswered Jarrett said she became worried. Police contacted her Tuesday saying her father had been killed. He was found inside his car that had been driven and abandoned along a dirt road.
“I didn't believe someone could be so evil to do what they did to him,” said Jarrett.
Jarrett’s father was beaten, stabbed, and then shot in the head.
Anastacia Little and Coker Barker have been arrested in connection to his death.
And while investigators haven’t provided a motive, Kelough's family believes he may have been targeted for money or drugs.
“A friend texted me and told us that he hit at the casino that night,” said Barnett.
A GoFundMe page has been setup in Kelough's name to help with funeral expenses.
If you’d like to help the family, click here.