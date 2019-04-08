feel embarrassed, which makes a program like this a life-changer for vulnerable kids.

So, this small town decided to fund the more than $100,000-a-year anti-bullying program by using pot sales taxes provided by the state, despite the fact that they, as permitted under Colorado law, do not allow marijuana shops in town.

"I never thought I would see the day where marijuana money would fund programs in education," said Jones.

Petersen asked, "Did anybody come up to you and say, 'No, no, no, don't take that money'?"

"No one's ever shared any concern about the fact," Jones replied. "Professionally, this grant has really shown me that marijuana dollars can be directly used for student success, in this case bully prevention."

Since the program was started, bullying incidents have been cut by 23 percent, and it's taught kids to think before they do the wrong thing.

When asked what he learned to help him stop doing, fourth-grader Gianni Lopez said, "Well, I've never considered being a bully, but when I tried to stop myself, I always think, 'Am I saying the right things? Am I saying something kind? Am I saying something nice?'"

For Parker Daniel, bullying was real – he was a target. Moving here from Texas, he was picked on for having a different accent. One bully even threatened him. "One boy, he was gonna beat me up on the bus," he said.

Then his friend, Khloe Fernandez, stood up to the bully, using another tactic she learned as part of the anti-bullying program: strength in numbers.

"We go to the bully and we tell him to stop or we're going to tell on him and we're going to stop it by ourselves," Khloe said.

And what happened? "He never touched or did anything to Parker again."

Petersen asked, "Wasn't that scary, going to the bully?"

"No. Because I had my other friends that came with me, too," Khloe said.

Now, because the other students knew how to help, Parker's bad days are over.

Petersen asked, "How do you feel now that your friends have stayed with you?"

"Now I feel like I fit in," Parker replied. "Now I know I have a lot of friends that will stick up for me if I ever got bullied again."

Speaking of the program, Petersen said that giving children the words to use is important when facing a bullying situation: "They're kids; they're not born with this knowledge instinctively."