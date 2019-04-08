Home Of OKC’s First Black Doctor Added To National Register Of Historic Places
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City has a new addition to the National Register of Historic Places and it now looks a lot like it did when it was built in 1937, thanks to one couple's hard work.
It was the home of Dr. Wyatt Hardy Slaughter, the city’s first black doctor and a man who was once well-known for his service to his community.
These days Dr. Slaughter’s house is better known as The Mansion, but this new designation will ensure his legacy is far from forgotten.
When the Youngbloods first drove past the “For Sale” sign on Northeast 50th Street, Marq Youngblood was far from interested.
“The home was actually covered with vines,” his wife Doris Youngblood recalled.
Somehow, though, Doris saw its potential. The pair was not even aware of who it once belonged to.
“We never met him, but we’re impacted by his life this many years later,” Marq said.
Beyond being Oklahoma City's first black doctor, Slaughter “was a civic leader,” said Sara Werneke, Oklahoma’s NRHP coordinator. “He gave money to youth organizations and to schools and built and opened hospitals.”
Of all the doctor’s contributions to the community, the only one still standing is his home. During the two-year restoration process, the State Historic Preservation Office jumped in to help apply it for National Register of Historic Places.
The history is apparent everywhere you turn on the property, which showcases many original and specially-designed features.
“He thought of everything,” Doris said. “There’s even a laundry chute that goes down to the basement.”
The doctor famously shared his space with the world.
“He could have had big fences and bars all around his place and said the rest of everyone else, ‘you stay out,’ but he did the opposite of that,” Marq said.
The Youngbloods have been regaled with tales from locals who ran the yard as children during cookouts.
Today, they aim to do the same.
“We’ve hosted anniversary parties, weddings; our daughter was married here,” Doris said. “A lot of people come in and they’re amazed.”
The next projects for the property include repairing the old windmill, well house and pond, all in an effort to keep Dr. Slaughter's vision alive for all to see.
“It’s not just African-American history, it’s Oklahoma history,” Doris said.
Now you can experience it for yourself. To learn more, click here.