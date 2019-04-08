Bill To Ban Vaping On School Property Heads To Governor's Desk
A bill that would outlaw vaping on school property appears poised to become law.
It's not everyday you can get every lawmaker to agree on something. On Monday, they did just that.
Senate Bill 33 passed in the state House of Representatives 91 to 0.
It already passed in the Senate. The bill would outlaw vaping on any school property, including school vehicles and outdoor activities by both students and adults.
Basically, anywhere on school property where tobacco is banned, vaping products would be banned.
Vaping produces an aerosol that consists of fine particles that may contain dangerous chemicals.
The bill allows school districts to decide the punishment for violators.
A lot of districts already have vaping policies in place, and this bill just gives those policies some teeth.
The bill now goes to the governor. If he signs it, the new law would go into effect November 1.