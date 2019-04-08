It was a national effort to reunite the dog with his owners, and all involved enjoyed their time with Hamish, a.k.a. Tyson. "We will miss your cheeky little face and it shows that Ireland is a nation of animal lovers," My Lovely Horse Rescue wrote. "Tyson and his family would like to thank everyone who helped get him home safe." The farm shared photos of the dog reuniting with the two kids in his family, who were joyous to see Tyson again.