The Dodgers trailed, 3-0, entering the seventh inning. Rocky Gale and Paulo Orlando then each drew walks for Oklahoma City before infielder Daniel Castro lined a RBI single into left field to put the Dodgers on the scoreboard. Matt Beaty followed with a RBI single on a grounder into right field before Smith hit a fly ball out to left field for his first home run of the season and put the Dodgers in the lead, 5-3.