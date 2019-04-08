Buttigieg said he ultimately decided to come out as gay after his seven-month deployment to Afghanistan in 2014, which he said forced him "to realize that you only get one life." He said he finally addressed his sexuality during his reelection campaign as mayor in 2015, when Pence was governor. He said his coming out wasn't for political purposes, but for the simple reason of wanting to start dating.

The 37-year-old credited a dating app for meeting his future spouse.

"I looked through this little screen on my phone and I saw this smile. This guy and I clicked the button the right because I had to meet him. And one of the best things about this past couple of months is watching America meet him too and fall for Chasten, just like I did," he explained, crediting Chasten with helping him get through some of the tougher times in his life, including the loss of his father.

In previewing his plans for a potential presidency, the mayor said he would push for a Federal Equality Act immediately upon entering office.

"The struggle is not over when states like my own home state of Indiana don't even have hate crime legislation. The struggle is not over when in so many parts of the country it's perfectly legal to fire somebody because of who they are and who they love. It must change," said Buttigieg. He said he would also push to overturn President Trump's ban on transgender service members in the military.

"The struggle is not over when transgender troops have their careers threatened with ruin one tweet at a time by a commander-in-chief who he himself pretended to be disabled in order to get out of serving when it was his turn," he said, referring to Mr. Trump's deferments over bone spurs during the Vietnam War.

While still technically in the exploratory phase of his 2020 career, the mayor is slated to formally announce his 2020 run at an event in South Bend this weekend.