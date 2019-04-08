Fourteen defendants, including actress Felicity Huffman, will plead guilty in the college admissions scandal, according to court documents made public Monday. The case is considered the biggest college admissions cheating scandal ever prosecuted.

"I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney's Office," Huffman said in an on the record statement published on Monday. "I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done. I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions."

Huffman, the 56-year-old "Desperate Housewives" star, is accused of paying $15,000 to a foundation in an effort to boost her eldest daughter's ACT score."

