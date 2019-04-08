Man Steals School Bus From QuikTrip, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have released the name of the man who they say stole a school bus from a local QuikTrip Monday morning.
Police say they took Oscar Aguilar into custody in the parking lot of Sutherlands near 21st and I-44. He was still on the bus at the time.
Surveillance video from the Sutherlands shows the bus pull into the parking lot and stop near the garden center. Aguilar was arrested on auto theft complaints.
Officers say the school bus driver left the bus running while he went into QuikTrip near Admiral and Memorial. Police say Aguilar stole the bus and drove all over the north and east sides of town, and during that time, officers used TPS' radio system to communicate with him.
Aguilar told officers he was ready to cooperate, and he was soon arrested.
"You steal a school bus ... that's one of the largest vehicles on the road and it was just a matter of time before we found him," said Sergeant Shane Tuell.
No children were on the bus at the time. TPS refused to do any interviews about the incident.