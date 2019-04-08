Tulsa Man Tries To Ram Car Full Of Kids In Road Rage Incident, Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is facing several charges after police say he tried to ram another car full of kids in a case of road rage. It happened along the Broken Arrow Expressway late Saturday night.
Police said they arrested Joe Cosper after he crashed into a sidewall near the Sheridan exit and then told officers to shoot him. Police say they had to tase him as he fought with them, resisting arrest.
Another driver told police Cosper tried to hit him and his kids along the highway intentionally, before crashing himself.
Cosper admitted to drinking margaritas before driving and is now facing DUI charges as well. He was booked on felony complaints of assault with a deadly weapon on a minor (3 counts) and assault with a deadly weapon. He was also booked on complaints of obstruction, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and improper license display.