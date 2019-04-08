OSBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Lawton
LAWTON, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an overnight officer-Involved shooting in Lawton, officials said.
Lawton Police said the shooting started with reports of a suicidal man around 7:30 Sunday night at the Avendale Pointe Apartments.
Officers said they went to check on the man, but at some point when police were talking to him, something went wrong.
At this point officers said they can't tell exactly what led to the shooting.
Lawton Police Sgt Timothy Jenkins explains, "We don't know. All we know is officers were involved in a shooting at this time. We were able to call OSBI in to start the investigation, but as well as get the officers and the person that was involved as well together and taken in, just so we can talk to them and see what was going on, what happened."
