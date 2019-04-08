News
1 Killed After Being Struck By Vehicle In NW Oklahoma City
Monday, April 8th 2019, 7:55 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - One person has died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City, officials said.
According to police, the crash took place near Northwest 63rd Street and North May Avenue.
Police said the driver is not sure if the victim was crossing north or south on NW 63rd Street.
The victim is described to be an elderly white male, officials said.
Police said there is no reason to charge the driver involved.
The victims name has not been released.
This is a developing story.