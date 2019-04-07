Benefit Concert Helps Injured Tulsa Food Truck Manager
TULSA - A Tulsa business owner is recovering after an injury at work sent him to the ICU.
Josh Baker is facing mounting medical bills with no health insurance.
Friends, along with some people who didn’t know Baker, showed up to a benefit concert and event at The Shrine Sunday.
Several bands played, there was a silent auction, and people ate at Baker’s food truck, called “The Bachelor’s Table.”
"He's a very sweet, loving guy. He really cares about his food,” Vickers Catering employee Jessica Vickers said.
Vickers and other employees helped by working in Baker’s food truck for free during the event.
Baker is out of the hospital but needs to wear a helmet because he says half of his skull is gone.
"I'm lucky to be here,” Baker said. “I've had more than one doctor tell me, 'You are lucky.'"
A few weeks ago he was lifting a generator when it fell, causing him to flip and hit his head on the trailer hitch of his truck.
"When the accident happened it looked pretty grim,” Jason Wood said.
Wood plays in a band with Baker, who he's known for about 20 years.
"To see the progress he's made, is amazing,” Wood said.
"Hopefully if my healing progresses at a faster rate than what they expected, I'll get my noggin sewed back together sooner rather than later,” Baker said.
He said once that happens, he plans to go back to work. Baker said while he's focused on his recovery, he is also working on a new menu for his food truck.
If you weren't able to make it out today and want to help, click here to visit his GoFundMe page.