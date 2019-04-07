News
1 Child In Critical Condition, Another Seriously Injured In ATV Crash In OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department said three children were involved in an ATV crash that left one in critical condition Sunday night.
Officials said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. near 2300 Southeast Grand Boulevard.
A 13-year-old is in critical condition, and an 11-year-old is seriously injured, police said.
The condition of the third child has not yet been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.