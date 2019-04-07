Oklahoma City made its first six shots of the third quarter, including a 3-pointer and a dunk on consecutive possessions by George. But Wiggins kept Minnesota afloat by making three straight jump shots. Then after Towns dunked twice, Saric hit four straight 3-pointers to put Minnesota on top 89-83.

George then scored eight points in the final 40 seconds to cut Minnesota's lead to 97-95 after three.