Yukon PD: Silver Alert Issued For Missing 84-Year-Old Man
Sunday, April 7th 2019, 5:30 PM CDT
Updated:
YUKON, Oklahoma - The Yukon Police Department has issued a silver alert for a missing 84-year-old man Sunday.
Billy Parker was last seen around 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Brookhurst Blvd, according to the report. He is in a 2001 silver, four-door Toyota Corolla, with an Oklahoma license plate ABE627.
Authorities said Parker has dementia and hypertension. He is believed to be in imminent danger, as he is without his medication and doesn’t know how to get back home.
If you see Parker, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.