Police investigating the shooting scene in Chicago. CBS CHICAGO

The injured children were in critical but stable condition, Guglielmi said. "Our prayers are with the two young children that were injured yesterday," he said.

A 10-year-old girl was shot in the shin, and an 8-year-old boy was shot in the chest and back. A 29-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and chest. She was taken to Christ Hospital and is in critical condition, CBS Chicago reported.

A 42-year-old man was shot twice in the hip; a 23-year-old man was shot in the left foot; and a 28-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder.