"Entering Kruger National Park illegally and on foot is not wise, it holds many dangers and this incident is evidence of that," Kruger National Park Managing Executive Glenn Phillips said in a statement. "It is very sad to see the daughters of the [deceased] mourning the loss of their father, and worse still, only being able to recover very little of his remains."

The suspected poacher has not been identified. His four accomplices are due in court, and the death is still being investigated.