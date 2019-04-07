OU Board Of Regents To Discuss Allegations Against Former President Boren
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The OU Board of Regents will meet this week to discuss the investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct against Former president David Boren.
During the special meeting on Tuesday, the Regents and President Jim Gallogly will meet with the Jones Day law firm. The university says it will be a closed meeting because it involves personnel matters.
This announcement comes after Boren's attorney told the Oklahoman Boren met with investigators Friday and answered all of their questions. And the group representing the accusers says there are issues with the Jones Day law firm.
They released a statement saying in part "The nature of the relationship between OU and Jones Day has clearly been used to aid the University in systemic cover-up and corruption."
They're also calling for a release of the transcript of the interview with Boren.