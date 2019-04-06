No Charges Filed In Deadly Shooting In OKC, Victim's Family Speaks Out
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma - Prosecutors have decided not to file charges in a deadly shooting that happened a week ago in southwest Oklahoma City.
The initial investigation was handled by Oklahoma City Police, then passed on to the Cleveland County District Attorney.
Oklahoma City Police arrested Corey Chappell on a complaint of murder.
Police say Chappell and Kody Jones got into a fight on Chappell's front porch on March 30, in the 1600 block of SW 123rd Street.
Officers say that’s when Chappell shot Jones.
Jones passed away shortly after.
“He's a very goodhearted person. He’s always there to help out people when they need it,” Kody Jones’ brother Kevin said of him.
Kevin says his family was heartbroken to learn of the shooting but were even sadder to learn there would be no trial.
The Cleveland County District Attorney confirmed Friday that Chappell will not be charged in the shooting.
“Why is there no trial? How come we're not even trying to get justice for my brother? I don't care about money. I don't care about any of that. I just want this guy in jail,” Kevin said.
Prosecutors say the evidence suggests Chappell shot in self-defense.
However, Kevin says he didn't know his brother to be a threatening person
“He was only 26-years-old. He's very respectful. He always shows respect,” Kevin said.
The specific details of the fight and shooting have not been revealed, but Kevin says he can’t imagine a scenario that's worth a life.
“They could have easily closed the door, or pushed my brother back out the door or whatever it was. They didn't need to use deadly force,” Kevin said.
News 9 did attempt to reach out to Chappell and his family for comment and have not yet heard back.