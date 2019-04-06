Currently, the lowest-priced tickets on eBay start at $750 for five. Those tickets are only good for a movie theater in Illinois. Fans from Arizona to Arkansas can get exorbitantly priced tickets from a variety of eBay sellers. One ticket to a 3D screening in New York City is offered for $7,500. While this ticket doesn't have any bidders yet, it's being viewed by 122 people per hour, according to eBay.